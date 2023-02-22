3 killed in rollover crash during chase near Fairfield

SOLANO COUNTY – Three people have died in a crash that followed a police chase near Fairfield early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 12:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle heading eastbound on Interstate 80 east of American Canyon Road. The vehicle had been reported stolen in a carjacking earlier on Tuesday in Vallejo.

3-people have died in a rollover crash off EB I-80 and Suisun Valley Rd. Vehicle was stolen and wanted in relation to carjacking incident. Vehicle crashed after pursuit. Off ramp still closed. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @GoodDayTraffic @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/pCGb2k4biz — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 22, 2023

Officers say the driver wouldn't yield, sparking a chase that continued until the suspect exited at Suisun Valley Road.

With the suspect speeding on the off-ramp, officers say the vehicle rolled over. Three people who were inside the suspect vehicle were killed, CHP says. It's unclear how many people were in the vehicle.

No information about any of the people killed have been released.

Traffic along I-80 is unaffected by the crash.