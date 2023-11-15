3 hospitalized with major injuries after tree falls on vehicle in El Dorado County

PIONEER — Three people were transported to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell on their vehicle in El Dorado County.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. along Grizzly Flat Road. The California Highway Patrol's Placerville division said all three individuals – all adults – in the vehicle suffered major injuries and have since been taken to Marshall Hospital in Placerville.

The CHP said the three were in a STAR – Sheriff's Team of Active Retirees – volunteer vehicle belonging to the sheriff's office.

The incident affected area traffic on Grizzly Flat Road in both directions near Sweeney Road. The Pioneer Union School District said its green bus route could be delayed after a tree fell "with vehicle involvement near the Grizzly Den."

The district said the CHP estimated that it could take an hour for the tree to be cleared. The school district says it will update parents via its text system.