3 Bay Area felons arrested after dozens of guns stolen from Placer County gun store

PLACER COUNTY – Three convicted felons from the Bay Area were arrested on Tuesday after dozens of guns were stolen from a gun store in Placer County last month, deputies said Wednesday.

Starting just after 1:15 a.m. on July 22, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said a suspect used power-cutting tools to cut a hole in the side of Foothill Firearms in Newcastle.

Once the suspect made it inside the businesses, he then loaded duffel bags with 73 handguns, deputies said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the suspect get picked up in a light-colored sedan and head toward Interstate 80.

Sometime over the past two weeks, detectives identified 39-year-old Tyrone Brennen of San Rafael as the suspect who cut the hole in the business, deputies said. They then identified 41-year-old Loren Bingham of Vallejo as his accomplice, saying Bingham is believed to "have served as the lookout and getaway driver."

A no-bail warrant was issued for Brennen and authorities served the warrants in San Rafael and Vallejo on Tuesday, where they arrested Brennen and Bingham.

Deputies said Brennen had two firearms that were reported stolen during the burglary, large cutting tools and other items from Foothill Firearms. They said he has a long history of committing commercial burglaries throughout California by cutting holes in the side of businesses.

Bingham is a known Norteno gang member, deputies said, and had "specific items" tied to his involvement in the burglary, but didn't say what those times were. Deputies added he also had a shotgun and ammunition, as well as prior felony convictions for possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.

Bingham also had felony warrants for his arrest out of Solano County, including for robbery.

Deputies identified 57-year-old Richard Nosenzo of Vallejo as the third suspect. They said Nosenzo was found in possession of one of the guns stolen from Foothill Firearms. Nosenzo has a 1995 conviction for escaping from jail, three convictions for vehicle theft, passing false checks, grand theft of a firearm, burglary and possession of stolen property.

The three suspects have been booked into the Placer County Jail.

Brennen is being held on a bail warrant.

Bingham is being held on charges of grand theft firearm and numerous other charges. His bail is set at $100,000 but also has $330,000 in warrants out of Solano County.

Nosenzo is being held on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. His bail is set at $435,0000.

Now the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is working with Placer County deputies to see if there is any connection to this case with a smash-and-grab that happened at an Orangevale gun store a day later.