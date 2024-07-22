Police look for thief who tunneled into Placer County gun store, taking nearly 50 guns

NEWCASTLE – The search continues for a suspect who tunneled into a gun store in Placer County and stole dozens of guns.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the burglary took place at Foothill Firearms. The suspect started making a hole on the outside of the building around 1:20 a.m. on Monday and made it inside shortly before 4 a.m.

"This is a difficult investigation. It was done late at night, there weren't any witnesses around this area," Elise Soviar, Communications Manager for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, said.

She said the suspect put upwards of 50 guns into duffel bags and left in a vehicle.

Stephanie Walters has lived in Newcastle for nearly 40 years and owns a personal training studio nearby.

She was on vacation when she heard the news.

"It's extremely concerning because we live in such a quiet town, like I believe we have one official stop light," Walters said.

Quality Market sits less than a half mile away from Foothill Firearms.

The owner, Tank Bhaddarai, said in his year of being open, he has never had a problem and that Newcastle is generally a safe community.

"I, being a liquor store, always have to be careful. I don't have long hours. These days I close before 9 and in winter time, I close 8-8:30 so I never have a problem," Bhaddarai said.

Soviar said police are still going through the surveillance footage and do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time.

"It's certainly disappointing. It's a family business. They serve the community here and for something like this to happen to them is disheartening," Soviar said.

If you think you saw or heard anything related to this robbery, you are asked to contact the police.