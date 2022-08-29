200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing

PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up.

One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase.

Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically.

Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99.

The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested.

Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say.