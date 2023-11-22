2 stabbed outside Chick-fil-A in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after two people were stabbed outside a Chick-fil-A in Stockton on Wednesday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the fast food chain's location along West March Lane.

Multiple adults were located at the scene, and two of them had stab wounds that were not life-threatening, the Stockton Police Department said.

Investigators said it appears the incident may have resulted from road rage, and self-defense was not being ruled out.

No arrests have been made.