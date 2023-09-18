2 shot on Kit Carson Street in Sacramento's Upper Land Park neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating after two people were shot in the Upper Land Park area Monday.

It happened just before 2 p.m. along Kit Carson Street, just west of the Sacramento City Cemetery.

The conditions of the victims are not yet known. No arrests have been made.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back here for further updates as they become available.

A separate shooting on the same street left one person dead last Friday. There has not been an arrest made for that shooting either.