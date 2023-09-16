1 person fatally shot in Sacramento near Historic City Cemetery

SACRAMENTO - One person is dead after a shooting in Sacramento near the Historic City Cemetery.

At around 7 p.m., police were called to the 2600 block of Kit Carson Street on reports of a shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers at the scene found one victim who had been shot. They were pronounced deceased.

Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

