Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person fatally shot in Sacramento near Historic City Cemetery

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - One person is dead after a shooting in Sacramento near the Historic City Cemetery.

At around 7 p.m., police were called to the 2600 block of Kit Carson Street on reports of a shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers at the scene found one victim who had been shot. They were pronounced deceased.

Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 10:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.