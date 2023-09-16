1 person fatally shot in Sacramento near Historic City Cemetery
SACRAMENTO - One person is dead after a shooting in Sacramento near the Historic City Cemetery.
At around 7 p.m., police were called to the 2600 block of Kit Carson Street on reports of a shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers at the scene found one victim who had been shot. They were pronounced deceased.
Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.