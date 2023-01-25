Watch CBS News
2 shot in Rancho Cordova barbershop

RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. inside a barbershop along Folsom Boulevard.

One person was detained at the scene but it is unclear if this was a suspected shooter.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 7:35 PM

