2 shot in Rancho Cordova barbershop
RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
It happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. inside a barbershop along Folsom Boulevard.
One person was detained at the scene but it is unclear if this was a suspected shooter.
