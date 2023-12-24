Police: 2 people shot after altercation in Modesto; shooter at large

MODESTO - Two people were shot during an altercation between two groups of people Sunday morning, police say.

On Sunday, morning just after 9:30 a.m., Modesto police were called out to Prescott Road and Mt. Vernon Drive after hearing the report of a shooting, according to a Modesto Police Department statement. Officers arrived on scene and located two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to local area hospitals for treatment, police say. They suspected another subject might be in the area.

Based on their initial investigation, police determined the shooter left before officers arrived. Detectives with the Modesto Police Department's Violent Crime Unit then took over the investigation.

Police say it appears the shooting happened after a physical altercation between two groups of people who may have known each other. They say this appears to be an isolated incident. This investigation is still on going and no other information has been released.

Modesto is located approximately 72 miles south east of Sacramento. It is the county seat of Stanislaus County.