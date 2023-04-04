2 people rescued from a house fire in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Firefighters from Metro Fire of Sacramento rescued two people from a house fire in North Highlands early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place on Gillingham Way at approximately 3:30 a.m. when crews received reports of a heavy fire to the rear of the home. Crews managed to knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to other homes.

While they worked on keeping the blaze down, they managed to save two victims.

California Highway Patrol officer Joshua Nelson was one of the officers who stepped in to help. He said, "We decided to run and break down the front gate to get back there, and we located two people in a shed that were severely burned. I was able to help the firefighters locate the people in the back that were burned severely. They were able to jump out of the house and the firefighters were able to carry them out and save their lives."

The fire is now under investigation.