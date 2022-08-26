Watch CBS News
2 people detained after early morning shooting in Downtown Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Shooting investigation underway in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Police say two people have been detained after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on 10th and K streets.

No one was hurt, police say. The two suspects drove away after the shooting but were pulled over less than a mile away and taken into custody.

Officers say a loaded handgun was found inside the car.

Both suspects have since been arrested for related charges. Their names have not been released at this point.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 6:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

