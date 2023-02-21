2 people and a dog escape house fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Two people and a dog are safe after a fire broke out at the back of the house, which was located on 55th Street in south Sacramento.
There were two people in the house - a child and a babysitter - when the fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon, and both of them escaped through a front window.
Fire crews who responded to the scene not only knocked down the fire quickly, but also pulled out a dog.
Officials say the fire extended into the garage, but there was minimal smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, and an investigation is underway.
