2 people and a dog escape house fire in South Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Two people and a dog are safe after a fire broke out at the back of the house, which was located on 55th Street in south Sacramento. 

There were two people in the house - a child and a babysitter - when the fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon, and both of them escaped through a front window. 

Fire crews who responded to the scene not only knocked down the fire quickly, but also pulled out a dog. 

Officials say the fire extended into the garage, but there was minimal smoke damage. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, and an investigation is underway. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 2:19 PM

