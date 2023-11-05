Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after gunshots on I-80 in Sacramento County, highway partially closed

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Eastbound Interstate 80 is currently closed at Greenback Lane in Sacramento County after authorities say gunfire erupted on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was assisting the California Highway Patrol with a pursuit when shots were fired. The sheriff's office said an investigation is underway to learn whether a deputy or CHP officer fired shots. 

The suspect was rushed to the hospital and their current condition is unknown at this time. No officers were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries. 

The first call for the incident was at 12:20 p.m. The North Sacramento CHP unit said it is investigating an incident in the area. 

Authorities have not released information about the suspect and events leading up to the gunfire. 

