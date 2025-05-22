2 homes burn in fire on Brenda Way in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — Flames destroyed one home and heavily damaged another on Brenda Way in West Sacramento, officials said Thursday afternoon.

West Sacramento's fire department released images from the scene, showing active flames and the damage done to a pair of two-story homes.

West Sacramento Fire Department

All occupants of the homes were able to exit safely, and there were no injuries reported.

One of the homes was first destroyed by the fire before the flames spread to the neighboring home, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.