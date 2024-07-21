Watch CBS News
2 found dead in vehicle on Highway 99 off-ramp in Stanislaus County; investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

SALIDA – A Highway 99 off-ramp in Stanislaus County is expected to be closed for most of Sunday night after two people were found dead in a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol says. 

Officers responded to reports of a possible assault at about 6 p.m. on the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hammett Road. 

When at the scene, officers found a man and woman dead in a Honda sedan parked on the shoulder, the CHP said. They have not been identified at this time. 

A preliminary investigation indicates it may have stemmed from a domestic violence incident earlier in the day, officers said. 

The Hemmett Road off-ramp is likely to stay closed for most of the night. This is in northern Salida. 

Officers said there is no lingering threat to the public. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP - Modesto unit. 

