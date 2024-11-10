2 fatal weekend shootings in Stockton leave the city 1 homicide shy of 2023's total

STOCKTON – Two fatal shootings in Stockton on Saturday night leave the city just one homicide shy of last year's total, with seven weeks left in the year.

So far in 2024, 44 homicides have been reported in Stockton – 2023 saw 45 while there were 48 in 2022.

Arrests have not yet been made in either of Saturday's two ongoing homicide investigations.

Shots ring out in Stockton neighborhood

At Aurora Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard neighbors, who did not want to be identified, told CBS13 that around 4 p.m., shots rang out when they said they believe the victim came to the home to "confront" another man.

Stockton police have not confirmed the circumstances that led up to the shooting but responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

There they found 46-year-old Raymond Rodriguez of Stockton suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information and this time and the motive remains unknown.

Young woman killed at Stockton motel

22-year-old Jeanessa Williams of Lathrop was shot at the Red Roof Inn on West Freemont Street under unknown circumstances Saturday night.

It is unclear where she was found to be shot at the motel.

Stockton police say Williams was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

No suspect description has been given and a motive for the shooting is not known.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to call the Stockton Police Department or submit tips anonymously through Stockton Crime Stoppers.

Stockton Police hopeful understaffing is headed for a solution



The Stockton police and fire departments turned to voters this past general election -- asking them to pass Measure N, which would help streamline their hiring processes.

The department is looking to fill around 65 open jobs.

With half the votes counted, 65% of Stockton residents have voted "yes" on Measure N.

"Public safety is one of the top priorities for voters in California and Stockton," said Chris Sherman, vice president of the Stockton Police Officers Association. "There was not any proactivity last night, two homicides actively going on then you have the additional calls for service. With more staffing that we are hoping to get out of this, that we should get out of this, we can turn our attention to be more proactive. Which means officers are driving around looking for crime as opposed to responding to crime."

Saturday night, Stockton Police got 986 total calls for service as the two homicides and a robbery took top priority.

"We need to hire. That's the most important thing," said Sherman.

The Stockton Police Officers Association hopes by this time next year homicide numbers will be down, and their staffing will be up.