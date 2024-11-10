Watch CBS News
Stockton experiences 2 deadly shootings in one night; 22-year-old woman killed

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Stockton police said a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday night. 

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 1700 block of West Fremont Street. 

Police said she was pronounced deceased at the hospital. She was later identified as 22-year-old Jeanessa Williams of Lathrop.

There was no information on a suspect. 

It was the second deadly shooting that happened Saturday in Stockton. Around 6:30 p.m., a man was killed in a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Aurora Street.

