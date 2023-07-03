Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested in November 2022 fatal shooting of man near Sacramento City College

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

2 arrested in deadly shooting near Sacramento City College
2 arrested in deadly shooting near Sacramento City College 00:17

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department said two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in the Land Park area.

Police arrested 18-year-old Steven Jackson along with a juvenile on suspicion of homicide and robbery.  

The shooting happened last November near Sacramento City College while a high school football championship unfolded at Hughes Stadium.

Officers responded and learned the victim was taken by friends to the nearby 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where they waited for an ambulance.

The victim was shot once and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 6:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.