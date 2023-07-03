2 arrested in November 2022 fatal shooting of man near Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department said two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in the Land Park area.

Police arrested 18-year-old Steven Jackson along with a juvenile on suspicion of homicide and robbery.

The shooting happened last November near Sacramento City College while a high school football championship unfolded at Hughes Stadium.

Officers responded and learned the victim was taken by friends to the nearby 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where they waited for an ambulance.

The victim was shot once and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.