Sacramento police investigating after man shot in Land Park area

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot near William Land Park in Sacramento late Friday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of the shooting outside a 76 gas station in the area. There was still a heavy police presence into the evening hours at the 76 at Del Rio and Sutterville roads with the lot taped off.

When they arrived, the officers learned a man had been transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound described as serious but not life-threatening.

Sacramento police said there have been no arrests and no further information was available.