Sacramento police investigating after man shot in Land Park area
SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot near William Land Park in Sacramento late Friday afternoon.
The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of the shooting outside a 76 gas station in the area. There was still a heavy police presence into the evening hours at the 76 at Del Rio and Sutterville roads with the lot taped off.
When they arrived, the officers learned a man had been transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound described as serious but not life-threatening.
Sacramento police said there have been no arrests and no further information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.