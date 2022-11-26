Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police investigating after man shot in Land Park area

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Man shot near Land Park, police say
Man shot near Land Park, police say 00:39

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot near William Land Park in Sacramento late Friday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of the shooting outside a 76 gas station in the area. There was still a heavy police presence into the evening hours at the 76 at Del Rio and Sutterville roads with the lot taped off.

When they arrived, the officers learned a man had been transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound described as serious but not life-threatening.

Sacramento police said there have been no arrests and no further information was available.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 5:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.