2 arrested after Lathrop High School students robbed moments apart

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO – Two suspects were arrested in Lathrop after two students reported to a school resource officer that they had been robbed just moments apart earlier this week, police said Thursday.

A Lathrop school resource officer was flagged down by a student at Lathrop High School who said they were just robbed. Then minutes later, another student reported they had also been robbed.

Police said the robberies happened in the Stanford Crossing area, which is just down the street from the high school.

 The suspects were located and identified as Hezekiah Dawson, 18, and Angelina Tachiquin, 20.

The two suspects were booked on warrants that the Stockton Police Department issued and for additional robbery charges.

