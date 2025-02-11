Vacant Midtown Sacramento building fire leaves 2 people and dog dead

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after two people and a dog were found dead in a vacant Midtown Sacramento building that caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along 19th Street, near K Street, and found heavy smoke coming from a boarded-up office building.

Scene of the fire in between the vacant building and Old Spaghetti Factory restaurant.

Firefighters say they soon found two people and a small dog dead after a secondary search.

The fire was knocked down, but crews remained at the scene through the early morning hours looking for hot spots. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

Authorities have not released the identities of the people who were found dead. Their cause of death has also yet to be determined.

In a statement, the Midtown Association thanked firefighters for their quick action:

"In response to the two-alarm fire that broke out in a vacant building early this morning that tragically claimed the lives of two individuals, the Midtown Association extends sincere gratitude to the Sacramento Fire Department that responded immediately and aggressively to prevent further harm to individuals and damage to surrounding structures and businesses at the busy 19th & J corridor."