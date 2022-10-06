19-year-old Davis resident suspected of pulling gun on person at intersection

DAVIS – A Davis man is under arrest after police say he got out of his car, pulled out a gun, then pointed it at someone at an intersection.

Davis police say, back on Oct. 3, the suspect and victim got into a short argument at a business near Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard. The two left in separate cars, but then stopped at the nearby red light.

It was at this point that both people got out of their cars for another confrontation. However, this was when the suspect – 19-year-old Davis resident Isaac Salas – pulled out a gun.

As seen in a photo taken by surveillance cameras, Salas can be seen pointing a gun at the 21-year-old victim.

Police say the victim called them to report that he had just had a gun pointed at him.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Salas and a warrant was issued and then executed at his Davis residence on Wednesday. Detectives also say they discovered an illegally manufactured gun that was believed to have been the same used in the incident.

Salas has been booked into Yolo County Jail and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and numerous other weapons charges.