175 tiny homes, campus for the homeless to be built in Sacramento

175 tiny homes for the homeless to be built in Sacramento

175 tiny homes for the homeless to be built in Sacramento

175 tiny homes for the homeless to be built in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — There will soon be 175 new tiny homes built to help curb the homeless crisis in Sacramento.

The construction will take over a vacant office space in south Sacramento on Stockton Boulevard. It's a temporary solution until WellSpace Health opens its new medical campus.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg made the announcement Wednesday afternoon after working closely with the governor's office, hoping this tiny home village will be a model for the rest of the state.

It will not only offer housing for the homeless but a correctional re-entry center, comprehensive and mental health services, as well as a substance abuse center.

"We get asked all the time, 'Are you going to build a campus in the city and county of Sacramento that's going to do more than just shelter people?' " Mayor Steinberg said during Wednesday's announcement. "And to all those who've been wondering where are we going to build our first campus, you're standing on it."

There's still no word on when construction will begin on the tiny homes and campus or how long they will stay there.

A safe stay site with temporary housing for the homeless opened back in August at Florin and Power Inn Roads. That site offered 100 sleeping cabins that could accommodate up to 125 people for up to 90 days.

That site offers several services like around-the-clock security, on-site power, sanitation and food services, laundry services, and case management services among other things.