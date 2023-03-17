Gov. Newsom announces "largest mobilization of small homes" to help tackle homelessness

SACRAMENTO - The governor unveiled plans to tackle homelessness on his first stop of his tour around the state, which replaces this year's State of the State address.

The administration plans to launch what it calls the "largest mobilization of small homes."

Sacramento is one of four communities expected to receive 350 small homes, but where will they go?

According to Mayor Darrell Steinberg, some of them will be located at Cal Expo.

Los Angeles, San Diego County and San Jose will receive 500, 150 and 200 units respectively.

It is a burning question asked throughout the state: How to tackle homelessness?

"There are social workers that you see come out but if you don't have a place for these guys to go, there's really nothing that's being done," said Arnold Utterback, a Midtown resident.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said there will be a place for hundreds of unhoused people to go.

"What we are doing is deploying these 1,200-plus units," he said.

CBS13 got its first look at some of the small homes manufactured by several companies.

Some units can accommodate one person, while others up to eight people.

The innovative designs and multi-purpose furniture show the units offer comfort, which is a stark contrast compared to life in encampments.

Steinberg calls the small homes a godsend.

"If we can clean up the visible corridors in our city using this gift and this strategy, success begets success," Steinberg said. "We'll then move on to the next corridor."

So, how will this work?

The state will provide the small homes -- and will even handle installation services.

Next, the National Guard will deliver them, but local leaders will operate and maintain them.

Homeless advocates say this is a first good move but worry about some of the locations.

"Cal Expo is in a floodplain. So will these be on wheels?" said Bob Erlenbusch, executive director of Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. "Because there's a chance the next time it rains really hard, that it could flood."

There are lots of other questions too - including how much will it cost to operate and maintain the homes.

The mayor's office is working to provide CBS13 those details.

As for when will the small homes roll out, The state has set a goal to see small homes begin installation by this fall.