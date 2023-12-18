16-year-old Del Oro High School sophomore killed in UTV accident

LOOMIS – A Placer County teenager has died after an accident involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) over the weekend.

The Placer Union High School District confirmed on Monday that Del Oro High School student Keira Bradley was killed in an accident on Dec. 16.

Bradley was a sophomore, the district said.

"Such tragedies, especially when they involve young people, are very difficult to process," district officials wrote in a statement. "Chaplains and Mental Health support resources have been provided to our students and staff and will continue as long as needed."

No other details about the accident, including where exactly it happened, have been released.