150 trees tagged for removal over fire concerns in Nevada City

150 trees in Nevada City tagged for removal over potential fire risk to students

NEVADA CITY - One hundred and fifty trees that stand near several schools in Nevada City are being targeted for removal over concerns they pose a fire risk to students starting classes this fall.

All of Nevada City sits in a fire danger zone. Now, some of schools are calling for one of the largest tree removal plans this city has ever seen.

Jamie Hanf is a parent at Deer Creek Elementary School where a massive tree removal plan is now in place over fire safety.

"It's a huge concern," Hanf said. "Always thinking about it, especially when June, July comes and then it's pretty much all you think about."

All of Nevada City sits in what CalFire has designated as a "very high fire hazard severity zone."

Now, the Nevada City School District and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools are each calling for tree removals to protect their campuses from wildfire catastrophes.

"Oh it's number one, at all times, it's the biggest thing we fear in any rural county," Superintendent Scott Lay said.

Lay is asking the planning commission to remove trees in danger of blocking fire escape routes around the McAteer Family Resource Center, which includes a program for preschool students with disabilities.

"Escape routes, evacuations plans...we have multiple plans in place for every one of our schools," Lay said.

Neighbor Nancy Webber lives around the corner from the schools and has been following the planning commission reports.

"I think this is the biggest, most visible project that I've seen in my time in the county and city," Webber said.

Webber is asking planning commissioners to require the tree removals not leave the landscape decimated.

"It is what it is, we have to live with it and we have to be practical and there's no sense in fighting each other—we just need to work out the best solution we can get," Webber said.

This community is on alert.

Now seeking extra steps for school safety to combat extreme fire danger.

"You have to be prepared and ready just in case," Hanf said.

The Nevada City Planning Commission is meeting in a special session later this week to finalize the tree removal plans.