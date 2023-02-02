14-year-old allegedly led Woodland officers on lengthy chase in stolen car

WOODLAND – A teenager was arrested after allegedly leading Woodland police on a chase in a stolen car.

Woodland police say, early Wednesday evening, an officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Davis.

The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver kept on going. A lengthy chase all over town ensued.

Eventually, police say the suspect got out and ran after pulling into an apartment complex on W. Lincoln Avenue. Officers quickly converged on him and he was arrested.

As police soon learned, the suspect was a 14-year-old Woodland resident. That teen is now facing felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless evasion. He has been booked into juvenile hall.

While it's unclear how exactly the car was stolen, police note that there has been an increase in thefts of 2015-2019 model year Kias and Hyundais due to a security flaw. Thieves only need a USB thumb drive and a screwdriver to take off with those vehicles.

Drivers with those kinds of vehicles are being urged by law enforcement agencies to get a steering wheel lock.

***STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED*** Earlier this evening, an officer saw a stolen Kia Soul that had been stolen in Davis,... Posted by Woodland Police Department on Wednesday, February 1, 2023