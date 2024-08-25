Watch CBS News
11-year-old dies, 5 teens injured in crash near St. Mary's High in Stockton

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – An 11-year-old girl died and five teenagers were injured in a crash Sunday morning in Stockton, police said. 

Police responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a tree at about 7:45 a.m. on N El Dorado Street near St. Mary's High School. 

Five girls, who were between 11 and 15 years old, and a 13-year-old boy were found at the scene. Police said the 11-year-old girl died at the hospital. 

The teenagers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. 

Police said it's unknown who was driving the vehicle when it crashed into the tree, including if any of the juveniles were driving. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

