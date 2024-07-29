11 people caught in unlicensed contractor sting in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO — Summer is the time of year when many people hire contractors for home improvement projects like painting or a new patio.

California is warning that some of those workers may be bidding on projects they're not legally allowed to do. Undercover stings are being held across the state looking for unlicensed contractors.

Katherine White with the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) said that eleven people were arrested in Elk Grove this month during an undercover bust.

"If you are asking for a bid over $500, you need to have a valid contractor's license," White said.

It's a law designed to make sure those doing the work have the proper skills and protect the customer.

"That's the key reason why you want to hire a licensed contractor, is you know the quality of the work is going to be higher than that of an unlicensed contractor," White said.

It also helps avoid excessive down payments.

"Any contractor should be asking no more than $1,000 or 10% of the total contracting price, whichever is less," White said.

Victims of disasters like fires and floods are also often targeted by illegal contractors.

"They know that someone wants to rebuild fast and so they're out there and they're often asking for the entire price of the job upfront," White said. "And it's also a felony to be contracting without a license in a declared disaster area."

So how can people hire a reputable contractor? One builder has some advice.

"Local supply houses know the good and bad contractors and they will not give you a bad referral, so get a few names from them and that's how you pick your contractor," developer Derek Sherrell said.

The state also maintains a public database -- where people can check to see if someone is licensed -- and even search for contractors in their neighborhood.

"You really want to make sure you're properly vetting them to make sure you're getting the best person for the job," White said.

Unlicensed contractors face fines of up to $1,000 for a first-time offense and repeat offenders could be sentenced to jail time.