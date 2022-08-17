Watch CBS News
10-year-old cheerleader dies of aneurysm in Stanislaus County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WATERFORD -  A child in Stanislaus County died suddenly in Stanislaus County earlier this week. 

The Modesto Bee says a 10-year-old cheerleader for the Waterford Sabercats youth football team collapsed during practice Monday at Waterford High School and sustained a fatal injury.

The child's mother posted on gofundme that her daughter had a brain aneurysm.  

 The girl was a fifth-grader at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 3:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

