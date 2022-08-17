10-year-old cheerleader dies of aneurysm in Stanislaus County
WATERFORD - A child in Stanislaus County died suddenly in Stanislaus County earlier this week.
The Modesto Bee says a 10-year-old cheerleader for the Waterford Sabercats youth football team collapsed during practice Monday at Waterford High School and sustained a fatal injury.
The child's mother posted on gofundme that her daughter had a brain aneurysm.
The girl was a fifth-grader at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School.
