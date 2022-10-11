1 person shot in Natomas residential area

SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the Natomas area of Sacramento.

The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the gated residential community of Larkspur Woods, which is the 2900 block of Weald Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking with officers.

The investigation is active and the circumstances are still under investigation.

There is no further information.