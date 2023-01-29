1 person shot along Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot along Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento.
The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, which is near the Sacramento Executive Airport. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
No further information has been released.
Police say the scene is active.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.