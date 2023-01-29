Watch CBS News
1 person shot along Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot along Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, which is near the Sacramento Executive Airport. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. 

No further information has been released.

Police say the scene is active.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 1:19 PM

