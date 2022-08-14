1 person is dead after a major accident on Highway 12 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- One person is dead after a major accident in Fairfield on Highway 12.
Fairfield firefighters are responding to a major vehicle accident on Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Everyone involved has been extricated, and Highway 12 is shut down in both directions.
We will update this story when more details are provided.
