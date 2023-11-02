Watch CBS News
Arrest made after person shot at Mercy Hosuing in downtown Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla, Steve Large

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Authorities have made an arrest after a shooting left one person hurt at a downtown Sacramento apartment complex early Thursday afternoon.

Sacramento police said officers responded the Mercy Housing property at 7th and H streets just before 1 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. That man remains in the hospital and is expected to recover.

downtown-sac-shooting-7th-and-h.jpg
Scene of the shooting investigation. CBS13

Police scanner audio describes the initial call for service.

Officer: "…three or four small caliber gunshot wounds all appear to be non-life-threatening…"

The shooting was on the 8th floor of Mercy Housing, which is a low-income, permanent supportive housing complex in the heart of downtown.

Rhoda Kitchen lives at Mercy Housing and said she does not feel safe.

"My head is spinning right now," Kitchen said. "I'm like, is the person OK?"

Her father, Art Kitchen, is a former resident there.

"We need to clean up downtown, period," Art Kitchen said. 

This shooting comes in the aftermath of Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho's letter to Councilmember Katie Valenzuela regarding public safety concerns around the downtown courthouse, which is a block away from Thursday's shooting. The district attorney has also sued the city over its response to the homeless crisis. 

Jordan Brown is a county court employee. 

"Even hearing what co-workers have been through, it also makes me not want to go outside during lunch break, or even coming into work, like let me just hurry up and get there," Brown said.

Sacramento police recently released crime statistics showing shootings citywide are down 28% in the past two years after spiking during the pandemic.

But Thursday's shooting inside this downtown apartment has left people living close by fearful for their own safety.

"I feel definitely not safe living here," Rhoda Kitchen said.

November 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

