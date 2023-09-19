Landmark Homeless Lawsuit: People vs. City of Sacramento

The Sacramento District Attorney's office is suing the City of Sacramento. The suit alleges that the city failed to enforce the law and allowed the homeless crisis to become a public nuisance.

Watch our full interview with Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho as he explains:

Why he's suing

What he'll be looking for when he gets access to city emails and text messages

His response to allegations that the lawsuit is politically motivated

Any why an after-hours email he received from the City Attorney will be Exhibit 1 in his case

Read the full complaint Here: