Landmark Homeless Lawsuit: People vs. City of Sacramento
The Sacramento District Attorney's office is suing the City of Sacramento. The suit alleges that the city failed to enforce the law and allowed the homeless crisis to become a public nuisance.
Read our continuing coverage here: D.A. Sues City Over Homeless
Watch our full interview with Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho as he explains:
- Why he's suing
- What he'll be looking for when he gets access to city emails and text messages
- His response to allegations that the lawsuit is politically motivated
- Any why an after-hours email he received from the City Attorney will be Exhibit 1 in his case
Read the full complaint Here:
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.