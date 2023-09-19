Watch CBS News
Local News

Landmark Homeless Lawsuit: People vs. City of Sacramento

By Julie Watts

/ CBS Sacramento

The Sacramento District Attorney's office is suing the City of Sacramento. The suit alleges that the city failed to enforce the law and allowed the homeless crisis to become a public nuisance.

Read our continuing coverage here:  D.A. Sues City Over Homeless

Watch our full interview with Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho as he explains:

  • Why he's suing 
  • What he'll be looking for when he gets access to city emails and text messages
  • His response to allegations that the lawsuit is politically motivated 
  • Any why an after-hours email he received from the City Attorney will be Exhibit 1 in his case
FULL INTERVIEW: Landmark Homeless Lawsuit: People vs. City of Sacramento by CBS Sacramento on YouTube

Read the full complaint Here:   

sacramento-homeless-lawsuit.png
Julie Watts
julie-watts-web-headshot.jpg

Julie Watts is a national-award-winning investigative reporter at CBS Sacramento. Her reports also air in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Julie is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable, getting answers, and digging deeper into issues that matter to you. She is also a News Anchor and Meteorologist (AMS) at CBS13.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 10:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.