1 killed in crash at rural intersection near Linden

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – One person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Linden on Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of E. Comstock and N. Duncan roads, north of Linden in rural San Joaquin County.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed two vehicles were involved. The driver of one of those vehicles, a man, was killed in the crash, CHP says; his 11-year-old daughter also complained of pain and was taken to the hospital.

Officers say the other driver had minor injuries.

CHP noted they are investigating if DUI was a factor in the driver who was killed in the crash.