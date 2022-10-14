Watch CBS News
1 hurt in head-on crash along Grant Line Road in Elk Grove

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE – One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on the outskirts of Elk Grove Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Grant Line and Waterman roads.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles were involved.

Elk Grove police say one person was transported from the scene to the hospital. That person's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No other details about the crash have been released. 

First published on October 14, 2022 / 11:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

