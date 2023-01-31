1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY — An 18-year-old man died and a 78-year-old woman suffered major injuries in a head-on crash near Grass Valley, authorities said Monday.

The collision happened at around 5:50 p.m. on Rough and Ready Highway near Greenwood Road, just outside the Grass Valley city limits.

According to the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley division, the man, who was from Auburn, was traveling westbound on the highway when he crossed over the center line and directly into the path of the woman's Subaru.

The man suffered major head trauma in the collision and was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who was identified as Grass Valley resident Elise Durgin, was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.