Trump makes appearance at RNC Day 1 after being formally nominated with Vance
Former President Donald Trump appeared alongside his vice-presidential pick JD Vance at the Republican National Convention Monday night, the first time Trump has been seen in public since Saturday's attempted assassination.
The crowd cheered Trump, whose ear was bandaged Monday from being grazed by the bullet on Saturday. Trump posted on social media over the weekend that he had considered postponing traveling to Milwaukee but he wrote that he "just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else."
Trump's appearance capped off a dramatic few days for the former president after a gunman opened fire Saturday at a his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing a bystander and critically wounding two people in addition to Trump. Secret Service snipers shot and killed the gunman, who has since been identified as a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man. The FBI and Secret Service are still searching for a motive.
Trump announced earlier Monday during the roll call that he picked Vance to be his running mate. Trump's decision to name Vance to the ticket came down to the wire, Vance learning he had been tapped roughly 20 minutes before Trump made his choice public, one source told CBS News.
Trump and Vance were officially nominated by the RNC. Vance, the 39-year-old junior senator from Ohio, took the floor earlier Monday to greet delegates with his wife, Usha. He is set to accept the vice presidential nomination and address the convention on Wednesday evening.
Here's the latest from the 2024 RNC:
Trump has slight lead over Biden in battleground states, CBS News poll finds
A recent CBS News poll found that former president Donald Trump is maintaining a slight lead over President Biden in all battleground states. CBS News elections and surveys executive director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the polling.
Sean O'Brien, Teamsters union chief, becomes first teamster to address RNC
Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, gave Monday's keynote speech as the first boss in the organization's 121-year history to address the RNC.
"Today, the Teamsters are here to say we are not beholden to any one or any party," O'Brien said. "We will create an agenda and work with a bipartisan coalition, ready to accomplish something real for the American worker. And I don't care about getting criticized."
In recent years, the Teamsters have endorsed Democrats for president. But O'Brien said he doesn't believe in "knee jerk" union loyalties. The organization has yet to endorse a candidate for president.
"The American people aren't stupid they know the system is broken," he said. "We all know how Washington is run. Working people have no chance of winning this fight. That's why I'm here today. Because I refuse to keep doing the same things my predecessors did."
Several months ago, O'Brien said he asked to speak at both the RNC and Democratic National Convention. Trump invited him to speak, he said.
"President Trump had the backbone to open the doors to this Republican Convention, and that's unprecedented," he said. "No other nominee in the race would have invited the Teamsters into this arena."
At the end of the day, O'Brien said, the Teamsters aren't interested if a candidate has a "D," "R" or "I" next to his or her name.
"President Trump is a candidate who is not afraid of hearing from new, loud and often critical voices, and I think we all can agree, whether people like him or they don't like him, in light of what happened to him on Saturday, he has proven to be one tough S.O.B.," O'Brien said.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: "You know who will return us to an era of prosperity — Donald Trump"
Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, co-chair of the RNC's platform committee, slammed the Biden administration's economic policy in remarks late Monday. Blackburn warned that if President Biden is reelected, he will let tax cuts put in place under the Trump administration expire, which she claimed will result in the "biggest tax increase in American history."
"Our party's platform commits to making the Trump tax cuts permanent," she said. "You know who will return us to an era of transparency — Donald Trump."
The Tennessee Republican also touted the GOP platorm's plan to slash regulations for businesses, saying Trump will "slash that red tape" and "return this country to economic greatness."
Trump makes appearance at convention late Monday
Trump appeared at the convention center late Monday shortly after Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee spoke. With a bandage on his ear, it was the first time he attended an event since an assassination attempt on Saturday, where he was injured.
The former president joined members of his family in the stands, along with his new running mate, shaking Vance's hand as he joined the group. He waved to supporters in the crowd.
Chants of "we love Trump" reverberated through the crowd as the former president appeared visibly emotional.
Nearly all Black Republicans in Congress speak in first night's lineup
Four of the five Black Republican members of Congress had speaking slots on the first night of the RNC. Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida, John James of Michigan and Wesley Hunt of Texas all spoke, as did Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah was the only Black member of the Republican conference who did not speak.
Both James and Scott made a point of insisting that America is not a racist country.
"America is not a racist country," Scott said, reiterating a line he offered at many of his political events during his presidential campaign.
James said his parents "raised me never telling me this is a racist country."
"Even though they endured racism, it did not define the nation that they loved," he added.
Donalds, James, Hunt, Scott and Owens will host an event in Milwaukee Tuesday honoring the Black delegates and alternates at the convention, according to a flier obtained by CBS News. Earlier this year, Scott teamed up with the lawmakers to co-host a podcast called "America's Starting Five" focused on GOP Black voter outreach.
— Kathryn Watson and Taurean Small
Fact check on Sen. Katie Britt's statement that Trump had the best economy ever: False
GOP Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama: "Under President Trump, we had the strongest economy in history."
Details: Britt claimed in her convention speech that Trump presided over the strongest economy in history. The former president also often makes this claim, including at the presidential debate in June.
But the claim is not true if viewed through the prism of many of the common metrics used to judge economic performance. For instance GDP growth has been higher under Mr. Biden and was also higher at times in the 1990s, 1960s, and 1950 ( World Bank data).
Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Dwight Eisenhower also had higher percentage gains in the S&P 500 during their first terms than Trump did (S&P data).
But Trump did preside over very low unemployment, February 2020's rate of 3.5% was the lowest since 1969, but not the lowest ever (Bureau of Labor Statistics).
And under Trump, inflation remained low and real wage growth was the best in recent history (federal data analyzed by Texas A&M University.).
Rep. Byron Donalds: "The disastrous result of the Biden-Harris agenda transcends race, religion or income"
Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, whose name was floated early on among possible vice presidential picks and who is seen as a rising star in the party, said in his speech that Americans are "struggling" under the Biden administration's economic policies.
"All Americans deserve a shot at the American dream, but under Joe Biden's debilitating economic policies… that dream has slipped away," Donalds said.
As many other speakers have on the first night of the convention, which is focused on economic issues, Donalds contrasted the Biden administration's policies to what Americans experienced under Trump four years ago, urging that the former president will make things easier on Americans.
"If there was ever a time in our nation to come together, that time is now," Donalds said.
Kristi Noem focuses on her state's record as governor
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, once considered focused more on the record of her state under her governorship than on Trump, sounding at times more like a case for her own presidential bid.
She started out her speech by saying Trump "honored the Constitution" by letting her do her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Dakota entities largely remained open during the COVID-19 pandemi.
"I don't think the government has the authority to tell you that your business isn't essential," she said.
Instead, in South Dakota, she said, "We hit the gas. We embraced liberty. We told our story and we invited people to come and to enjoy our beautiful state. All of the things conservatives have always talked about, we just did it, and it worked."
Noem said suicide rates are declining in South Dakota, and she said the state leads in the country for a decline in overdose deaths, "because people have hope."
"People are having babies because they're happy," she said.
Noem did reference Saturday's assassination attempt, saying evil "displayed itself in the very worst way through a cowardly act."
"Prior to this week, we already knew that President Donald Trump was a fighter," Noem said. "He is the toughest man that I have ever met."
Noem was once considered a contender to be Trump's pick for vice president, but she faced a slew of negative headlines after she wrote in her memoir that she shot and killed her dog and she alleged she traveled to North Korea to meet dictator Kim Jong Un, although no record of such a trip exists.
.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says "the land of opportunity just doesn't feel like that anymore" under Biden
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, began by bluntly stating "Joe must go," he said, responding to chants from the crowd.
"Tonight, America, the land of opportunity just doesn't feel like that anymore," he said, pointing to economic issues like gas, home and grocery store prices and "the silent thief of inflation unleashed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
The Virginia governor contrasted the present moment with Trump's economic record, saying "eight years ago there was an outsider, a businessman, who stepped out of his career to rebuild a great nation," pointing to the former president.
"And he will do it again," he added.
Youngkin, whose name garnered speculation as a longshot vice-presidential pick for the former president, touted winning the governor's mansion in 2021 after 12 years of Democratic control, saying "Virginians elected a Republican outside businessman as their 74th governor."
"And I believe this year, Virginia will elect another Republican outsider businessman as President of the United States," Youngkin said.
Sen. Tim Scott calls Trump an "American lion" who "got back up on his feet, and he roared" after assassination attempt
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who was believed to be on the shortlist for VP, began his speech referencing the assassination attempt on Saturday.
"Listen, if you didn't believe in miracles before Saturday, you better be believing right now!" Scott said.
Scott said God "still saves, still delivers, and he still sets free."
"Because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle," Scott said. "But an American lion got back up on his feet, and he roared."
Scott said now is a difficult time for the nation, pointing to inflation, and "failing schools and victimhood culture" that are "crushing our poorest kids."
"Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel, and we're headed over a cliff," he said.
But Scott also struck an optimistic chord, offering a hint of the presidential campaign he ran last year.
"We're not just the grand old party of the past — we are the great opportunity party of America's future," he said. "And there's only one person that can make that vision a reality — Donald J. Trump."
Sen. Katie Britt: "The current president is not capable of turning things around"
Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, who delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address earlier this year, painted a picture of a nation in economic decline under the Biden administration in brief remarks Monday, saying "Donald Trump is the change we need."
"Your family can't afford this costly and dangerous decline for four more years," Britt said. "Four more years of Biden-Harris will impose a lifetime of financial damage on our children and our nation."
Britt, 42, is the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate. She said that the Biden administration keeps "making things worse." And she urged that the president "is not capable of turning things around," in what appeared to be a veiled reference to his age and ability to serve, which have been called into question by some in his own party in recent weeks.
"It is time to return President Trump to the White House," Britt said.
Rep. John James says he and Trump have something in common: "The bad guys shot at us both, but they missed"
Rep. John James, a Black congressman and veteran from Michigan, began his remarks by telling the story of his parents. His father grew up in Jim Crow-era America, he said, hauling beer in a truck between Detroit and Milwaukee.
"He and my mother raised me never telling me this is a racist country," James said. "Never. Never."
"Even though they endured racism, it did not define the nation that they loved," he added.
James flew hundreds of combat flight hours during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and led two Apache helicopter platoons. He made a reference to his service and Trump's near miss on Saturday.
"That's something else me and President Trump have in common: The bad guys shot at us both, but they missed," James said. "And we'll keep on fighting for America until the good lord takes us home."
James touted the policies he hopes a Republican administration under Trump will accomplish, like furthering school choice so educational success isn't so dependent on socioeconomic status and zip code.
"America is the greatest idea that's ever been," James said.
Mark Robinson says Trump, "the braveheart of our time," will get economy "back on track"
Mark Robinson, the lieutenant governor of North Carolina who Trump once called Martin Luther King Jr. "on steroids," recalled a personal story of financial hardship, expressing a time when he felt a "gnawing worry of debating which bills weren't going to get paid."
"Unfortunately, many families today are having that same experience," Robinson said, putting the blame on the Biden administration and its policies as the convention marked its first day with a focus on the economy. "But there is hope."
"The braveheart of our time, President Trump, had our economy roaring," Robinson said. "Under President Trump there was hope, and we need that now more than ever."
Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I thank God that his hand was on President Trump"
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 5-minute remarks were quintessential of the conservative firebrand — high praise of Trump and offering red meat to the base.
"Today is a celebration. The American spirit is alive and well," she said of Trump's nomination. "Unfortunately, this is also a somber moment for our nation. Two days ago, evil came for the man we admire and love so much. I thank God that His hand was on President Trump," she said.
In her speech, Greene targeted trans rights, illegal immigration and aid to Ukraine.
"Donald Trump has and he will make America successful again," she said. "He will make us wealthy again. And as God as my witness, he will finally give us the country we deserve."
How GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance went from Trump critic to loyal ally
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump announced in a social media post that he has selected JD Vance, a first-term senator from Ohio, as his vice presidential running mate. Ed O'Keefe and Major Garrett have more on how this former Trump critic beat out the other contenders and what he brings to the ticket.
Trump says assassination attempt had "an impact"
Trump told ABC News' Jonathan Karl that the attempt on his life Saturday had "an impact."
Karl, according to ABC News, asked the former president if the close call with the bullet had changed him, and Trump replied, "I don't like to think about that, but, yes, I think [it] has an impact." He told Carl that he's hoping the bandage covering the ear that was grazed can be removed by the time he addresses the Republican convention Thursday.
He told other news outlets that the experience led him to rewrite his convention speech, which he said was originally a "very tough speech," and he threw it out."
Vance praised some of far-right Hungary PM Viktor Orbán's policies in May
Vance said on "Face the Nation" in May that the U.S "could learn from" some decisions made by authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, including controversial policies related to dealing with dissidents at universities.
"On the university principle, the idea that taxpayers should have some influence in how their money is spent at these universities, it's a totally reasonable thing, and I do think that he's made some smart decisions there that we could learn from in the United States," Vance said.
Vance noted at the time that he was not endorsing every thing Orbán has done. Orbán, who is revered in some hardline conservative circles, seized control of state universities, a move that critics say has extended his government's right-wing influence. Vance has praised the approach, saying his way could be the model for eliminating what he views as a left-wing bias at American universities. The May comments came as many universities in the U.S. were embroiled in protests from pro-Palestinian students.
Watch Margaret Brennan's full interview with Vance from May in the player below:
Vance was asked to be the VP only 20 minutes before Trump's announcement
Trump waited until the last minute to let Vance know he would be the VP nominee. Vance received the call from Trump asking him to be his running mate only about 20 minutes before Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Vance flew private to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday morning to meet with Trump.
The origin of the Republican Party
What happens at the Republican National Convention, being held this week at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, will help determine whether Donald Trump – whose vision of America differs sharply from that of President Joe Biden – will return to the White House. But it was a much smaller meeting, in a much smaller town about 90 miles away, that proved every bit as consequential.
On March 20, 1854, around 50 concerned citizens gathered inside the Little White Schoolhouse in Ripon, Wisconsin, widely believed to be the birthplace of the Republican Party. "These were people who wanted to form a new party," said Russell Blake, a history professor emeritus at nearby Ripon College. "They were a combination of merchants, farmers, lawyers. It was a town that was only four, five years old. People had only recently moved here."
Read more here and watch Mo Rocca's full report in the player below.
Biden calls Vance a "clone" of Trump
Speaking to reporters before departing for Las Vegas, President Biden said he does not see a difference between Trump and Vance, his newly minted running mate.
"He's a clone of Trump on the issues," the president said in his first comments about Vance.
An official with the Biden-Harris campaign said Vice President Kamala Harris reached out to Vance and left a message to "congratulate him on his selection, welcome him to the race and express her hope that the two can meet in the vice presidential debate proposed by CBS News."
July 23 and Aug. 13 were proposed as possible dates for the debate.
RNC formally nominates JD Vance as Trump's running mate
The Republican Party officially nominated Vance as Trump's running mate by a vote of acclamation to round out the first session of the convention. Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted called Vance "a living embodiment of the American dream," citing his military service, business experience and time in the Senate, among other things.
"He will faithfully stand by President Donald Trump's side as they win this election, and change the course of our nation," Husted said.
With a motion by Bernie Moreno, the GOP nominee for Senate in Ohio and approved by voice vote, the nomination became official.
"I formally declare President Donald J. Trump and JD Vance as the Republican nominees for president and vice president of the United States," House Speaker Mike Johnson announced.
Vance, 39, is the junior senator from Ohio and was first elected in 2022. He rose to prominence among conservatives after the release of his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which recounted the struggles of Appalachia and Rust Belt America.
Trump said in a statement announcing his pick that during the coming campaign, Vance "will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond."
JD Vance takes the floor at RNC
Vance appeared on the convention floor about two hours after Trump announced the Ohio senator as his running mate.
A smiling Vance walked out with his wife, Usha, and shook hands and took photos with attendees.
His appearance comes before he is officially nominated as the vice presidential candidate. Vance's nomination will not get a roll call vote and will instead be approved by acclamation.
Trump officially wins GOP presidential nomination in roll call vote
The Republican Party officially nominated Trump to be its 2024 presidential nominee after the roll call vote. It's the third time since 2016 that Trump has been nominated. He will officially accept the nomination in a speech on Thursday night.
"The following candidate received the following votes: 2,387 votes for President Donald J. Trump. Let's make it official," House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana said, announcing that Trump "has been selected as the Republican Party nominee for president of the United States."
Trump secures majority of delegates needed to become GOP nominee
Trump's home state of Florida pushed him over the 1,215-delegate threshold needed to officially secure the nomination. His son, Eric Trump, appeared on the floor to announce the 125-delegate allocation.
"We hereby nominate every single one of them for the greatest president that's ever lived, and that's Donald J. Trump, hereby declaring him the Republican nominee for president of the United States of America," he said.
His previous state of residence, New York, came before Florida in announcing its delegate allocation.
"Donald J. Trump will always be in New Yorker, and New York will always love President Donald J. Trump," Rep. Elise Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican conference, said in announcing its 91 delegates for Trump.
Trump selects JD Vance as running mate
Trump announced in a social media post that he has selected JD Vance, a first-term senator from Ohio, as his vice presidential running mate.
"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," the former president wrote.
Trump praised Vance's background, including as the author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy," which he said "championed the hardworking men and women of our Country."
The former president continued: "J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond."
Roll call vote underway to nominate Trump
The convention is now holding the roll call vote to formally nominate Trump, with a party official from each state being recognized to declare how the delegation is voting. Iowa, Nevada and Oklahoma got the ball rolling, with all of their delegates going to Trump.
Trump formally nominated for president before roll call vote
Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, took to the convention stage to officially nominate Trump for president.
In a rousing speech, Kaufmann called the GOP a "party of the people" and said Trump has earned their trust and kept his word.
"It is my honor to nominate Donald J. Trump for the office of president of the United States," he said to applause and chants of "USA."
Kaufmann called on convention attendees to join him in supporting Trump and the Republican Party's platform.
"This is an endeavor that's going to make America wealthy again. This is an endeavor to make America safe again. This is an end to make America strong again. And say it with me fellow Republicans, this is an endeavor to make America great again," he said.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who serves as chair of the convention, then took the stage and declared, "Amen to that."
RNC delegates approve new Trump-influenced platform
The GOP adopted its 16-page, Trump-influenced platform, a document of policies it pledges to accomplish. The new platform softens language on abortion and says the issue should be determined by individual states. The platform also promises tax cuts and mass deportations of people who are in the U.S. illegally, as well as a proposal to build a missile defense shield over the U.S.
"Our platform reflects the agenda of Donald Trump," Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn said. The platform was approved by voice vote, with only a smattering of opposition.
Trump's campaign had full control over the party's platform this year, unlike previous years.
Burgum informed he won't be VP pick
Doug Burgum, the North Dakota governor, has been informed he's not going to be chosen as Trump's vice presidential running mate, according to one person briefed on the exchange.
Convention begins with party business
Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, got things underway Monday afternoon by dispensing with several housekeeping issues, including the election of a temporary chairman of the convention and the unanimous adoption of various motions laying out the rules for the proceedings.
The delegates are gathered on the floor of Fiserv Forum and have broken out into chants of "fight!" at several points, echoing Trump's comment to the crowd in Pennsylvania right after he was shot.
Trump has selected his running mate, source says
A senior GOP source with knowledge of the process told CBS News that the "pick is in" for Trump's running mate. The vice presidential pick will be announced on the convention floor just after 4:30 p.m. ET.
How to watch the RNC
A live stream of the floor proceedings can be found in the player at the top of this article. CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day and will stream each night's keynote speeches, available on your mobile or streaming device through the CBS News app.
CBS television stations will have live coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during each night of the convention. Find your local CBS station here.
What happens at the RNC and how does it work?
About 2,400 delegates from around the country are coming together to officially nominate Trump during a roll call vote.
States announce how many delegates they will be delivering to each candidate. State party rules affect how delegates may vote during the convention. Typically, a candidate's home state delegation will push him or her across the threshold to officially secure the nomination. In Trump's case, it would be Florida.
The vote is considered a formality because Trump clinched the nomination in March, amassing the 1,125 delegates needed to become the presumptive nominee. Trump earned 2,243 delegates by the end of the primary process, according to CBS News' estimate.
Trump is expected to officially accept the nomination for the third time since 2016 in a speech on Thursday night.
Besides the pageantry, the Republican Party will adopt a new platform that softens its language on abortion and says the issue should be determined by individual states. The platform also proposes building a missile defense shield over the U.S. and promises tax cuts and mass deportations of people who are in the U.S. illegally.
Who's speaking at the RNC?
The RNC and the Trump campaign announced a list of speakers for this week's convention on Saturday, which includes lawmakers, television personalities and artists, members of the former president's family and others. A detailed, daily schedule of the speakers has yet to be released.
Among Trump's family members, his two older sons are slated to speak, along with his son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump. Trump's wife, Melania Trump, has not been named as a speaker, nor has his daughter Ivanka Trump, who worked in his first administration.
Though the list of speakers is primarily dominated by governors, lawmakers and officials, others like country music stars Lee Greenwood and Chris Janson, along with rapper Amber Rose are also on the list of speakers, as is Tucker Carlson.
Top contenders for Trump's vice presidential pick, like Burgum, Vance, Scott and Rubio are also slated to speak over the course of the week.
Trump's former rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is also scheduled to speak. And in a surprise reversal, Nikki Haley, another Trump primary rival, has also accepted an invitation to speak at the convention, two sources familiar with the planning told CBS News.