First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms developing Monday
CBS Sacramento is calling Monday and Tuesday First Alert Action Days.
Noon forecast
Tracy Humphrey timed out the storm at noon Monday.
Thunderstorms developing Monday
Here are some details:
- Thunderstorms will be developing in the Valley Monday from noon until 8 p.m.
- Clearing in the Valley and subsequent heating are trigging the thunderstorms.
- Storms may contain hail, downpours
- Rain and strong winds will move into the region Monday night and into Tuesday
- Damaging winds gusting to 45-55 mph
- Renewed flash flooding concerns in the foothills
- Funnel clouds are possible in the northern region of the valley.