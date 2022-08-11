Final arguments begin in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial

Final arguments begin in Scott Peterson's bid for new trialget the free app
Scott Peterson was convicted of killing his wife Laci in 2004, but questions over a possibly biased juror has led to Peterson's defense team to push for a new trial.
Defense focuses on juror Richelle Nice
Peterson's defense attorneys are focused on juror Richelle Nice.
Nice failed to disclose during the original trial's jury selection that she had sought a restraining order while pregnant in 2000.
Prosecutors say Peterson's attorneys have presented no evidence to support their assertions that he deserves a new trial that Nice had a "darker motive" to be on the jury "and was in essence a stealth juror.
Court hearing starts
CBS13's Madisen Keavy is in the courtroom for Peterson's court appearance.
The court session started just after 10 a.m. Laci Peterson's family are sitting in the jury box.