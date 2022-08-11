Watch CBS News

Final arguments begin in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Scott Peterson was convicted of killing his wife Laci in 2004, but questions over a possibly biased juror has led to Peterson's defense team to push for a new trial. 

 

Defense focuses on juror Richelle Nice

Peterson's defense attorneys are focused on juror Richelle Nice.

Nice failed to disclose during the original trial's jury selection that she had sought a restraining order while pregnant in 2000.

Prosecutors say Peterson's attorneys have presented no evidence to support their assertions that he deserves a new trial that Nice had a "darker motive" to be on the jury "and was in essence a stealth juror.

By CBS13 Staff
 

Court hearing starts

CBS13's Madisen Keavy is in the courtroom for Peterson's court appearance.

The court session started just after 10 a.m. Laci Peterson's family are sitting in the jury box.

By CBS13 Staff
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.