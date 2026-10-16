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Why shoppers are caught up in the viral toy hype

The holiday shopping season is approaching, and yes, some of the hottest toys are already causing quite a commotion right here in our area. In Peters Township, the scramble for in-demand toys at Aldi got so heated that a fight broke out between customers and police issued citations. With toys like Needoh and Pokemon taking over social media, the hype is clearly real and the holidays haven't even arrived yet! Dr. Jess Ghilani is breaking down what's fueling these viral toy frenzies and why shoppers are getting so caught up in the craze.
1h ago (05:43)
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Why shoppers are caught up in the viral toy hype

Why shoppers are caught up in the viral toy hype

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