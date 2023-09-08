Watch CBS News

What's Hoppin': The Pittsburgh Beer Choir

For nearly a year, the Pittsburgh Beer Choir has invited the public to sing along to some drinking song classics and form friendships over a cold brew. We went to their last meetup at Back Alley Brewing in Dormont to see the choir in action.
