KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits Erie for a preview of the annual Tall Ships festival!

What's coming up at the Tall Ships Erie festival? PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits Erie for a preview of the annual Tall Ships festival!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On