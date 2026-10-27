What do you want to find in your trick-or-treat bucket? | 3 O'Clock Drop Halloween is supposed to be the scariest night of the year, but you know what's even scarier? Opening your bank account after a trip to the grocery store or checking your credit card statement after a trip to Target. So this Halloween, we're thinking less chocolate and more cash, less candy corn and more paid time off. If trick-or-treating had an adult version, what would be the ultimate thing to find in your candy bucket? It's time for today's 3 O'clock Drop -- and KiKi B Jones from WAMO is here to see what's on everyone's wish list! More