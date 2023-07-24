Watch CBS News

Update on dachshunds rescued in North Fayette

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh Director of Marketing Michele Frennier and Officer Angie Fry joined Talk Pittsburgh to talk about the recovery efforts of rescuing 26 dachshunds from a home in North Fayette.
