U.S. conducts retaliatory strikes on Iran for downing of Apache helicopter U.S. Central Command said Tuesday evening that it conducted "self-defense strikes" on Iran in response to the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter on Monday. President Trump said Iranians had shot down the helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz. The two pilots were uninjured. After the retaliatory strikes were announced, President Trump told ABC News that "I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful."