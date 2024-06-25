Watch CBS News

Toys from Dandelion Kids

These days, we're all trying to save money any way we can. That's why second-hand kids' clothing stores have become so popular. Dandelion Kids is a second-hand clothing store in Dormont. We had the owners on to learn more about their shop.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.