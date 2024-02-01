Watch CBS News

The legend behind Punxsutawney Phil

If you're heading to Punxsutawney tomorrow morning for Groundhog Day, expect a big crowd of people wanting to see if spring is coming early. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose has more on the ever-popular event and the prognosticating groundhog behind it all.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.